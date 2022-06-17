Partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thundershower expected

Partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Murree fifteen, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramulla and Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh six while Pulwama and Shopian fourteen degree centigrade.