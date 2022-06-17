PGF Calendar 2022-23 starts with President SGA Amateur Cup from July 14

LAHORE – The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), the national golf body of the country, brings animated jubilation for all golf related stakeholders by setting forth the golf competitions golf calendar for the 12 months stretching over the period July 2022 to June 2023.

This golf calendar is of paramount importance for the top-tier golf professionals, the second-tier professionals, senior professionals and junior professionals, whose livelihood is contingent upon active participation in the Open Golf Championships and unveiling skillful deftness and golfing flair which will fetch them rewarding prize money benefits.

Other principal stakeholders are the golf playing amateurs including golf playing ladies, who are in the limelight for enthusiasm, zealousness and motivated attachment to the game. And there are some cardinal and indispensable stakeholders like the golf clubs, the sponsors and allied benefactors, who have to programme, plan and prepare ahead to ensure successful holding of golf championships so that participating performers feel facilitated by golf course, playing conditions and allied arrangements.

Over the years, the primary cities of golfing activity have been Karachi as the venues include Karachi Golf Club Golf Course, DHA Golf Course, Arabian Sea Golf Club Golf Course, Airmen Golf Club Golf Course; Lahore with venues Gymkhana Golf Course, Lahore Garrison Golf Course, Royal Palm Golf Course, PAF Skyview Golf Course and Defence Raya Golf Course, while cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar, which have a golf course each and the exhilarating news for this year is that the city of Multan has emerged as a fascinating golfing destination with the emergence of the Nick Fado designed Rumanza Golf Course, the first signature golf course of Pakistan.

Total number of tournaments for the year are 60 and these comprise of 26 Open Golf Championships that offer a record-breaking prize money of Rs 120 million. As for the amateur events, these also add upto a total of 26 and another noteworthy and remarkable development for ladies’ golf is that eight exclusive ladies golf tournaments are earmarked for their engagements. The golf calendar gets going with the holding of the President SGA Amateur Cup at DHA Golf Course in Karachi from July 14to 17followed by the 5th Jinnah Development Tour Match at Airmen Golf Club from July 28to 31. Centre of activity in August will be Karachi and lined up are two open golf championships and one title bearing Sind Amateur Golf Championships.

From September onwards, the tournaments move towards Punjab, and nucleus of activity will be Rawalpindi Golf Club Golf Course, Islamabad Golf Club Golf Course, Peshawar Golf Course and golf courses in Lahore. Rumanza Golf Course, Multan will be hosting the first Open Golf Championship in February 2023. The 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan is scheduled to be held in Lahore from Nov 3to 6while Pakistan Open is scheduled for early December 2022. These are national title bearing events and likely to acquire international flavor. The 3rd PGF Inter Club Golf Championship has been allocated to Islamabad and will be held from Sep 29to Oct 22at Islamabad Golf Course.

It is a high-spirited golfing year for the ladies’ golf devotees and scheduled are eight national level championships exclusively for ladies. The Golf Calendar will conclude in June 2023 with the holding of the PGF Professional Qualifying School Event in June 2023.