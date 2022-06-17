News Desk

PM expresses grief over injury of Daniyal Aziz in road accident

LAHORE   –    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, the wife of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz, and inquired after the health of her husband, who received severe injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh area of Narowal district. Expressing good wishes for early recovery of Daniyal Aziz, the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured PML-N leader. Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

