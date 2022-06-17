PM ‘will take nation into confidence on worst ever’ PTI-IMF deal

| Shehbaz Sharif says those who took patently bad economic decisions should face truth | Directs ministries to resolve issues of Sialkot businessmen

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday shifted the blame of massive fuel price hike on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that he would take the nation into confidence soon on the specifics of ‘the IMF-PTI deal.’

Prime minister’s statement comes a day after the federal government jacked up fuel prices to record high in order to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund to revive the programme.

“Acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes. Govt is left with no choice but to raise the prices due to IMF deal that PTI govt signed, the premier said in a tweet. “Will take the nation into confidence on the specifics of the IMF-PTI deal soon. We will get out of these economic difficulties, IA.”

PM Shehbaz also said that the details of the PTI-IMF deal would be released very soon. “I wonder whether those who struck the worst ever deal with IMF & took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth,” he tweeted. “How can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing?”

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed all the federal ministries and provincial departments to resolve issues of the business community of Sialkot and Sialkot International Airport on priority basis so that the present $ 2.5 billion exports of Sialkot could be increased substantially.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Sialkot International Airport here. He directed that all resources should be utilized in this connection.

The prime minister directed the officials of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries and Production, State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue to establish sector specific councils to create business friendly environment for the exporters of Sialkot so that development and progress of Sialkot Industrial Zone and Export Processing Zone should be ensured.

The measure will help in saving precious foreign exchange by manufacturing raw material for the export sector with the collaboration of foreign companies.

He said a comprehensive strategy should be formed in collaboration with provincial governments to attract investment for the export sector in the industrial cities of Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot.

The prime minister asked the Minister Railways and Civil Aviation officials to devise an implementable plan with mutual consultation to increase foreign commercial flights for Sialkot international airport and special cargo containers for exporters.

The prime minister said work should be done on the revival of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train to facilitate exporters and importers.

He asked the chief secretary Punjab to complete soon the highways of Sialkot especially Sialkot Pasroor Road and other infrastructure projects including fly over and underpass.

Shehbaz also asked the chief secretary to establish science and technology university in Sialkot for providing training in modern technical skills and technologies and start safe city project there.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Railways and Civil Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and high level officials attended the meeting.

The chief secretary Punjab and the Governor State Bank attended the meeting through video link.

PM, minister discuss prevailing political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif and discussed the prevailing overall political situation in the country.

It was agreed in the meeting that collectively the allied political parties would overcome the economic crisis.

Javed Latif appreciated the government’s measures to present a balanced budget in difficult conditions.

Ex-Governor KP Mehtab Abbasi, Senator Javed Abbasi call on PM

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Senator Javed Abbasi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Matters relating to the development of Galiyat areas were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister said the government would continue to play its role for the provision of health and education facilities as well as other projects of social development and the people’s welfare in Galiyat.

Social development, people’s welfare among govt’s priorities: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said social development, and the people’s welfare and betterment were among the government’s priorities. He was talking Advisor on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here.

Former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Yousaf was also present in the meeting during which the country’s political situation was discussed.

Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the federal government for the provision of cheaper wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the measures being taken for development projects in the province.