PMAS-AAUR reduces petrol quota of officers by 40pc

Rawalpindi – Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Thursday reduced the petrol quota of the university officers by 40 percent owing to rising prices of petroleum products in the country.

Chairing a meeting held here the Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR , Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that a reduction in the petrol quota would ease pressure on the university budget.

In view of the ongoing inflation in the country and especially the continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products, the decision to reduce the petrol quota of the officers was taken, he added.

Petrol quota of all university officers was reduced by 40 percent, while also adopting austerity measures due to the prevailing inflation mainly because of rise in prices of petroleum products as per the government policy.

The VC said, “We should further restrict our movements, and if possible, the meetings should be held through a video link or online instead of going anywhere.”

He informed that earlier, only those officers who performed field duties were being provided the vehicles for transportation.

The meeting also approved further increase in the fares of the university vehicles for on-payment trips.

Prof. Dr. Qamarul Zaman further said, “The country is currently going through a severe economic crisis so besides taking steps to reduce petrol quota, we have to adopt more austerity in our other lifestyles as well. In this difficult time, we all have to make important decisions to support the national economy.”