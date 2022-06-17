Power shortfall decreases to 310 Megawatt: HESCO Spokesman

HYDERABAD – The huge gap between the power demand and supply in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has dropped to 310 megawatt from the peak variance of 660 MW. The HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Thursday that the company’s requirement has decreased to 1,110 MW. He added that the national grid was supplying 800 MW to the HESCO.

The spokesman claimed that the company had lowered the hours of load shedding to 5 to 6 hours in the urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in the rural areas.