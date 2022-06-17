Staff Reporter

PTI to file disqualification reference against Dost Mazari

LAHORE     –   The PTI has decided to file a disqualification reference against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari under Article 63 (2) of the Constitution. PTI sources said that Dost Mazari on Wednesday presided over the budget session in Aiwan-e-Iqbal in violation of party policy. Dost Mazari previously illegally presided over the Punjab Assembly sitting while sitting in the official gallery, they said, adding that Dost Mazari had violated Article 62  (1) (e) and other articles by convening a meeting in Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The PTI’s parliamentary leader Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed will send the reference to the Speaker’s office on Thursday (Today), according to sources.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sindh Excise Deptt’s road checking campaign comes to end

Karachi

Minorities’ rights, places of worship to be protected, says CM Murad

Karachi

DC for early completion of development projects

Karachi

Power shortfall decreases to 310 Megawatt: HESCO Spokesman

Karachi

FUUAST awards 6 PhDs, 6 MPhils and 5 MS degrees

Karachi

Goods transporters suspend nationwide operations after fuel hike

Islamabad

PM ‘will take nation into confidence on worst ever’ PTI-IMF deal

Islamabad

Oil prices raised as per PTI govt-IMF deal: Maryam

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to explore world to end isolation, says Bilawal

Karachi

Murtaza Wahab bans littering, orders cleaning of storm water drains

1 of 9,061

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More