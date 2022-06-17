PTI to file disqualification reference against Dost Mazari

LAHORE – The PTI has decided to file a disqualification reference against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari under Article 63 (2) of the Constitution. PTI sources said that Dost Mazari on Wednesday presided over the budget session in Aiwan-e-Iqbal in violation of party policy. Dost Mazari previously illegally presided over the Punjab Assembly sitting while sitting in the official gallery, they said, adding that Dost Mazari had violated Article 62 (1) (e) and other articles by convening a meeting in Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The PTI’s parliamentary leader Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed will send the reference to the Speaker’s office on Thursday (Today), according to sources.