PTI’s Stagnating Narrative

The PTI appears to be clinging on to its narrative of a “regime change conspiracy” even after two months of being voted out of power following the no-confidence vote. Not only is there fatigue setting in—especially given the multiple crises at hand—but even more concerning is how the political party is willing to malign every institution in the country and sabotage fragile relationships with key partners solely for political mileage.

The PTI has adopted the “us against the world” mantra in the past as well, but this time around the rhetoric has escalated to new heights. The post-truth era seems to suit the political party and its leaders, who come prepared with their own set of facts despite any evidence that is presented to them.

Earlier this week, ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar stated in an interview that the top military leadership and the participants were clearly briefed by the agencies in the National Security Committee meeting that there was no kind of evidence of regime change conspiracy. This reiteration did not go down well with the PTI leadership which in return continued with its accusations of a foreign conspiracy to oust former PM Imran Khan.

Recently, Imran Khan also addressed a ceremony organised by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, where he once again chose to cry foul about his ouster from power and berated several institutions of the country for siding against him, including the Election Commission of Pakistan. It is evident that the PTI could care less about how damaging its rhetoric is with regards to sowing divisions within the country and exacerbating the ongoing political crisis.

The PTI continues to insist that a judicial commission should investigate this issue despite the fact that the institutions responsible for investigating these claims have already given their verdict. Even if a commission is formed, eventually intelligence reports will be sought from the military to get to the bottom of this, so it is highly unlikely that the commission will result in any new evidence coming to the fore. The PTI knows this all too well, and is only looking to extract whatever mileage it can from this narrative in the run up to the next general elections.