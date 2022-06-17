Rs34b to be spent in KP on subsidised flour: Atif   

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science & Information Technology (S&IT) Atif Khan on Thursday said that the KP government would spend Rs34 billion this year on subsidised flour and supply of subsidised flour has been started in all districts.

During a joint news conference with Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and MPA Zahir Shah Toru, Atif Khan said that the provincial government has enhanced procurement from 1.1 million to 1.4 million metric ton (MT) for this financial year.

The minister urged the federal government to avoid ban on supply of flour and wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also allocated Rs26 billion for providing Insaf Food Card to one million poor families of the province which will be started in July.