SCBA extends support to pursue Yasin Malik’s case in world fora

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday extended full support to pursue the case of Yasin Malik, detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, on all national and international forums.

Mishal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, held meeting with SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon to seek support from the lawyer community in the wake of the mock trial of Yasin Malik.

During the meeting, the SCBA President extended all out support on behalf of the entire legal fraternity of Pakistan, so as to pursue the case of Yasin Malik on all national and international forums. He strongly condemned the inhumane treatment of Hurriyat leadership, particularly of Yasin Malik and urged the international community to intervene in the matter and to play their substantial role to end the blatant violation of international human rights by the Indian government.

The SCBA president said, “Unlawful conviction of Yasin Malik is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate action and if we fail to make any practical efforts, history will never forgive us.” He said that the legal committee, composed of renowned lawyers and human right activists, was constituted to pursue the case/conviction of Yasin Malik, nationally and internationally, including the International Court of Justice.

Mishal Malik, on the occasion, said that it is a right time to raise the issue more vigorously as the matter not only relates to Yasin Malik only but also to the ongoing indigenous movement to free Indian Occupied Kashmir from Indian oppression and the silence on the issue could cause an irreparable damage to the freedom fight.