Sindh announces closure of markets by 9pm

In an attempt to save energy, the Sindh government on Friday announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9pm across the province.

A notification was also issued by Home Department in this connection.

According to a notification, markets will be closed by 9pm, marriage halls at 10.30pm and restaurants at 11pm.

“All markets, shopping malls and shops shall be closed by 9pm,” the notification read. Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from timing restrictions.

All marriage halls, banquets, ceremonies shall be closed by 10:30 pm, the notification stated.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of one month, it added.

