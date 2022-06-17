Sindh to plant palm trees on 1000 acres land in Thatta

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Thursday, rolled out Rs356 million plan of planting 60k palm trees by setting up another 1,000-acre project in Thatta in a bid to enhance local production of edible oils. The decision was taken in 7th Governing Body of Sindh Coastal Development Authority (SCDA) chaired by Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Ismail Rahu at Sindh Assembly Building.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu said that the palm oil project will be launched in current year to enhance local production of edible oil which is currently being imported on hefty price.

Rahu urged officers to sketch out plan for the future to save the coastal belt of vagaries of climate change as water scarcity has destroyed coastal belt of Sindh and sea has wear down thousands of acres of agricultural land in Thatta and Badin due to non-availability of water in Indus deltaic region. DG Coastal Development briefed that forest department on a request for allotment of 3,000 acres of land handed over 2,000 acres to the coastal development department. All officers of Grade 19 to 20 of the department will be trained under the Mid Career Management Service, for improvement of service delivery.

Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu further said that many schemes for Thatta, Kati Bandar, Sujawal and Badin,have been included in the new budget while 13 km road from Ibrahim Haideri to Lat Basti will be completed soon with an cost of Rs 430.612 million. Sindh Assembly members Muhammad Ali Malikani, Shahina Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Director General Coastal Development and DC Badin attended the meeting among others.