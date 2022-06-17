Unofficial results: MQM-P retains NA-240 seat

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) won the National Assembly constituency NA-240 by-election on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidate Muhammad Abu Bakr won the NA-240 by-election by securing 10,683 votes.

Shahzada Shahbaz of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) remained second by obtaining 10,618 votes while Rafiufdin Faisal of Muhajir Qoumi Movement secured third position with 8,383 votes.

One person dead as violence erupts

The director of Jinnah Hospital Shahid Rasoool has confirmed that one person was killed during the by-election riots and the deceased was identified as Saifuddin.

He further said that so far 4 injured have been brought from different areas of Landhi.

Fire opened at PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car

The vehicle of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Kaimkhani was fired upon in the city’s Korangi area during the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-240.

Fortunately, the PSP leader was not in the car when the firing incident took place. The police mobile moving along with Kaimkhani was also fired upon.

Sindh CM takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident of firing and violence in NA-240 constituency of Karachi.

The Sindh Chief Minister directed the Inspector General not to allow anyone to take the law into his own hands and to keep the election environment peaceful.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has also appealed to all the political parties participating in the elections to remain peaceful and said that we are political people, we should remain peaceful and show responsibility.

Total number of voters

There are 529,853 registered voters in the constituency. The number of female voters in the constituency is 235,470 while the number of male voters is 294,385.

The National Assembly seat comprising Landhi and Korangi area of District Korangi in Karachi had fallen vacant after the death of the MQM-P MNA Deputy Iqbal Muhammad on April 19.

Polling stations

The ECP had declared 203 polling stations in the constituency ‘very sensitive’ out of 309 polling stations while the remaining 106 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’.