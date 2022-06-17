US announces $1 billion more in arms for Ukraine
LYSYCHANSK – US President Joe Biden announced $1 billion worth of new arms for Ukraine Thursday as Pentagon officials defended the pace and quality of supplies as meeting Kyiv’s battlefield needs.
Ukrainian troops shelled Russian targets on the frontlines in the eastern Donbas region with newly arrived French Caesar howitzers, as Ukraine officials met in Brussels with Western allies, hoping to obtain more ammunition and more lethal weapons to turn the tables on the invaders.