News Desk

US condemns Indian ruling party officials’ remarks on Prophet (PBUH)

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries.

“We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights,” he said.

Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, on May 26 made televised remarks about the youngest wife of the prophet of Islam that have triggered demonstrations across the Islamic world.

The remarks set off diplomatic protests not only in rival Pakistan but in wealthy Arab states that usually enjoy close relations with India. In Bangladesh, protesters have demanded a formal condemnation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of India.

In damage-control mode, the BJP suspended Sharma as well as Naveen Kumar Jindal, another figure in the party who was accused of inflammatory tweets about the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

The United States since the late 1990s has sought to deepen ties with India, believing the world’s two largest democracies have common interests especially in the face of a rising China.

The United States, however, has several times carefully voiced concern about human rights in India as Modi faces accusations of pursuing policies that target the Muslim minority.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan to receive edible oil shipment from Indonesia: PM Shehbaz

Business

Rupee further weakens as US dollar touches Rs208 mark

Lahore

Long March Vandalism: PTI leaders granted interim bail till June 28

National

Partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thundershower expected

Karachi

Unofficial results: MQM-P retains NA-240 seat

Islamabad

PM ‘will take nation into confidence on worst ever’ PTI-IMF deal

Islamabad

Oil prices raised as per PTI govt-IMF deal: Maryam

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to explore world to end isolation, says Bilawal

Islamabad

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims will be facilitated under KSA’s ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative: PM

Columns

‘The hike is set to unleash unbearable spiral of inflation’

1 of 9,929

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More