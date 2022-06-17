US Consul general vows to enhance cooperation with Punjab govt

The United States Consul general Lahore William K. Makaneole called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on Pak-US relations, parliamentary and other matters of mutual interest while William K. Makaneole congratulated and expressed good wishes to Hamza Shahbaz on assuming Punjab CM office.

On this occasion, the US Consul general said that the United States of America values its relations with Pakistan and would further enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.

The Punjab CM said that relations between Pakistan and the United States are multi-faceted, adding that he wanted to promote bilateral relations in agriculture, environment, water shortage and other fields.