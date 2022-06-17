Wall collapse kills five persons of same family in Lahore

At least five persons of a family, including two women, were killed and one more was injured when wall of a house collapsed due to rain and windstorm in Kahna area of Lahore on Thursday night.

According to details, the ill-fated family was sleeping at the roof of their house located near Awan Market in Kahna when a newly-constructed wall of an adjoining house fell over them, burying six persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubble while four other persons were pulled out in injured condition. The injured were shifted to hospital where three injured persons succumbed to their wounds.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Shabbir, Sharjeel, Nofal, Musarat and Amna while injured Bilal is still under treatment at the hospital.