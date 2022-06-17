Weather turns pleasant as windstorm, rain lash Lahore

A strong windstorm followed by rain lashed Lahore on Thursday night. The winds accompanied by rain broke the spell of extremely hot weather in the city.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as more than 230 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

Rain was also reported in other cities of Punjab including, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Pind Dadan Khan, Murree, Rawalpindi Renala Khurd and adjoining areas.

According to Met Office, more rain is expected in the city during next 24 hours.