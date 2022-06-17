World Food Safety Day observed at UVAS

LAHORE – The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), organised a national seminar here on Thursday to mark the World Food Safety Day with the theme of “Safer Food, Better Health” to create awareness about importance of food safety. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and PFA Director General Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon co-chaired the seminar while Chairman Department of Food Sciences Dr Sanaullah Iqbal, Additional Director General Technical (PFA) Ghulam Mustafa Dogar and experts from public and private sector, various organisations, faculty members and a large number of student attended the seminar.

Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that Pakistan was the 4th largest producer of milk in world and the PFA was discarding a large quantity of adulterated milk across the province on daily basis.

He shared that the authority was working with industry and consumers to promote the culture of food safety by preventing the sale of adulterated, unsafe and loose food in markets.

UVAS VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that it was a positive contribution and an indication that the government was giving due importance to food safety. He said good knowledge of food safety helps masses prevent and detect illness that was usually caused by consumption of unsafe food. “It is a responsibility of every consumer, food handler and regulator to contribute to addressing the food safety issues,” he added.