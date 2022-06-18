1 person killed, 2 injured in road accident

ATTOCK – One person died while two received multiple injuries when their bike collided with a car near Gulyal in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. As per details Sher Khan, Musadiq and Abdul Ghafoor r/o Kot Fateh Khan were traveling by their bike when near Gulyal their bike collided with a car.

In result, Sher Khan received serious head injuries and died on the spot while Musadiq and Abdul Ghafoor received multiple injuries.