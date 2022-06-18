5 of a family killed as rain wreaks havoc in Lahore

Lahore-Five members of a family including two women were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to strong winds and downpour in Awan Market, Bank Stop area. One another sustained injuries following the incident here on late Thursday night.

According to the Rescue 1122, the family members were sleeping when suddenly the wall of house collapsed. Consequently, five people, including Shabbir, Sharjeel, Nofal, Musarat, and Amna died while Bilal sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and injured from the debris. The injured was shifted to the hospital.

Hamza condoles loss of lives in rain-related accidents

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related accidents in Lahore and other parts of the province. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

He has also sought a report about the tragic incidents from the concerned administration and added that the government shares the grief of the affected families. Meanwhile, he also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to falling of a vehicle in the canal near Sarai Alamgir and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

cm asks line departments to

remain vigilant

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed Wasa, Rescue 1122, PDMA and the line departments to remain vigilant amid rain spells in different districts. He added that water should be removed from low-lying areas in time.

He directed that the officers should go in the field to monitor the water disposal while rescue operations should be immediately started in case of any untoward situation. He further directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during rains.

Rain turns city weather pleasant

The provincial capital on Friday received moderate to heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides giving relief to people from scorching heat.

The Met office has predicted more rain/thundershower in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khanewal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan during the next 24 hours.

Heavy fall and hailstorm may also occur at a few places during the period.

During the past 24 hours, rain was recorded in various areas of the city, including Johar Town 26mm, Gulberg 20mm, Nishtar Town 18mm, Lakshmi Chowk, Airport 17mm, City, Samanabad 16mm, Mughalpura 14mm, Chowk Nakhuda 13mm, Farrukhabad 12mm, Shahi Qila, Iqbal Town 9mm, Tajpura 8mm, Upper Mall 6mm and Gulshan e Ravi 4mm.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.