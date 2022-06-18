Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan vital place for investors: Senator Samina

QUETTA    –   Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that Balochistan has vital importance in terms of its location which has vast and attractive investment opportunities for national and international Investors.

Individuals in industry and trade have bright prospects for increasing national production, providing vast employment opportunities, boosting investment and accessing the trade markets of neighbouring countries, she expressed these views in a statement issued here.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was very important project and in this regard, she specifically mentioned the sectors of agriculture, textiles and information technology. She said that the CPEC project is the guarantor of development and prosperity of Balochistan and that is why the enemy does not want CPEC project to be successful.

More Stories
Karachi

Protests held against rising inflation

Karachi

CAA instructs airlines to take measures to avoid bird collisions

Islamabad

Elahi terms Punjab govt act illegal

Newspaper

Noor wins 29th Asian Jr Squash title

Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

1 of 9,099

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More