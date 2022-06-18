Bank manager jailed in Rs60 million fraud case

Convicted has to undergo rigorous imprisonment of five years and a fine of Rs60 million



QUETTA – Accountability court Quetta on Friday sentenced a Bank Manager to a total of 5 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs60 million in a bank fraud case.

Dost Mohammad Nasar, Bank Manager of a private bank Quetta was facing charges of embezzlement in the amount deposited by the account holders.

Accountability Court Quetta Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone announced the verdict while prosecutor NAB Dawood Jan appeared on behalf of NAB.

As per details, in response to the complaint lodged by over 60 victims, account holders of a private bank, NAB launched an investigation against the Bank Manager of the Meezan Chowk branch of the private bank Quetta.

The investigation carried out by investigation officer Fayaz Afzal revealed that accused Dost Mohammad Nasar had adopted an illegal channel of parallel banking and by misusing his authority committed fraud. By cheating the public at large, he misappropriated the number of account holders to the tune of about Rs60 million.

In the light of the evidence against the accused, the court ruled that Dost Mohammad Nasar is hereby convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of five years and a fine of Rs60 million. “The accused is also seized to hold public office and shall stand disqualified for a period of 10 years to be reckoned from the date he was released after serving the sentence for seeking or from being elected, chosen, appointed, or nominated as a member or representative of any public body or in statutory or local authority or in service of Pakistan,” the verdict read.

The amount of fine shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue provided under section 33(E) of NAO 1999. “Accused was on bail, he was taken into custody,” the ruling of the court further read.