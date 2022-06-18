Being a middle-class child

Being a middle-class child is not easy. We are always deprived of things, sometimes meals, sometimes money, sometimes good schooling, and sometimes peace which is the result of being middle class. Though we live a very simple life, where peace is always there, we are not made habitual of luxurious things and due to it, we become able to survive everywhere in everything. This peace goes away when we are hit due to being a middle class, this serenity goes away when we, studying comfortably in any university are pressured to pay fees and even without instalments, and every other thing that is related to finance takes away our serenity.

TASAWUR FATIMA,

Sindh.

