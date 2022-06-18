Agencies

Biden briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine

Washington    –    President Joe Biden Friday said he had been briefed on two Americans missing in Ukraine, and he urged US citizens to refrain from traveling to the war-torn country. Asked about the two Americans volunteer fighters who are feared captured by the Russian forces, Biden said, “I have been briefed.” Biden told reporters he didn’t know the men’s whereabouts, adding “Americans should not be going to Ukraine.” The US State Department on Thursday urged Russia to treat any Americans captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops as prisoners of war guaranteed humane treatment. It also said that a third American was believed to be missing in Ukraine in addition to the two military veterans who were reportedly seized by Russian forces in a pitched battle last week. Families and members of Congress say that Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, who had both been living in Alabama, lost contact with their relatives while fighting with Ukrainian forces near the Russian border.

