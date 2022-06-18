Birthday Vibes: Celebrities shower love on Kubra Khan

ISLAMABAD – Famous actress Kubra Khan celebrated her 29th birthday, celebrities and fans took to social media and poured in heartfelt birthday wishes for the diva. Internet has been buzzing with posts for the Alif star since last night as celebs shared pictures of Kubra with loved-up captions. The Sinf-e-Aahan co-stars, Yumna Zaidi and Dananeer penned adorable birthday wishes for Kubra as the actress turned 29. Taking it to Instagram, Dananeer shared throwback photos and video with Kubra and wrote “Happy birthday to this angel who I am beyond blessed to have” Moreover, Yumna Zaidi also turned to Instagram, shared behind the scene video from the set of mega hit drama Sinf-e-Aahan and wrote “Kubra Khan always keep smiling, happy birthday to you”.

Mehwish Hayat, Ushna Shah, Omer Shahzad, Yasir Hussain, Anoushey Ashraf, Syra Yousuf and other celebs as well as fans also extended their birthday greetings to the superstar.

The birthday girl expressed gratitude for all the prayers she received on her special day, also re-shared the birthday greetings on her Instagram story.