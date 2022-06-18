Boy kills father over property dispute

FAISALABAD – youth stabbed his father to death over a property dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said Muhammad Saleem of Chak No 211-RB Majoran reprimanded his son Arshad over a property dispute. To which, the accused attacked his father with a stab and killed him. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Three dacoits held, weapons recovered

Rodala Road police have arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Friday that the police team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Chak No 276-GB and succeeded in arresting Adeel and his two accomplices, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police also recovered weapons, mobile phone, cash and other items from them, he added.

57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs131,000 on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that magistrates inspected 798 shops in various markets as well as bazaars of the city and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

city receives 7.40 mm rain

Faisalabad received 7.40 millimeters rain here on Friday morning which turned the weather into pleasant. The dark clouds started prevailing in the sky from Thursday evening and a heavy wind storm hit the city. The rain started on Friday morning and continued till 11 a.m. The people including children enjoyed the rain and thronged to open spaces like parks, ground, bazaars etc.

The local meteorological department recorded 7.40 millimeter rain in Faisalabad and predicted more rain coupled with thunder and wind storms in the division during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran immediate reached in the field and supervised the operation for draining out rainwater especially from low-lying areas of the city. The WASA staff remained active on the roads and pumped out rainfall from all city roads till afternoon.

MD WASA also directed the field staff to remain alert to deal with any emergent situation as more rains were predicted in Faisalabad.

Talking to media persons, MD WASA said that the whole machinery and equipment was upgraded and the entire staff was directed to ensure their presence at duty points so that monsoon related emergencies could be dealt on urgent basis.