Budget allocations for different sectors sorted out

LAHORE – Minister in-charge of the Finance Department, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Friday said that the Punjab government was introducing an integrated solid waste management system across the province to provide a cleaner environment to the people. Addressing a post-budget press conference here, he said that the services of the private companies would be sought for cleaning the entire Punjab from villages to cities.

“The cities, towns, villages of the province will be cleaned through these service providing companies round the year. To make this system sustainable, funding would be made from the local governments and it will be handed over to them as well in order to keep it running,” he added. The minister said that a special relief had been given to the public in the budget with Rs650 per bag. Flour bags are now being sold at Rs490 per bag through this package across the Punjab. This relief package of Rs200 billion was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, he added. Additionally, another Rs149 billion was also allocated for other subsidies to cater the needs of the poor and lower income group. This concessional package will ensure provision of food items to the poor and needy people at affordable rates. This is the result of indigenous efforts of the Punjab government by curtaining its already increased annual development program.

Leghari observed that ADP of Rs685 billion worth is a new record of the provincial government for the development of the province. The budget of education and health is significantly increased. An additional amount of Rs52 billion is made to the Universal Health Insurance Scheme by the Punjab government for its own project launched before 2018. In addition, the scope of Health Card facilities is being extended to the needy and poor people only, he added.

The Punjab budget has given special attention to road infrastructure. In this regard, construction and repair of inter-district roads is one of our top priorities. The Buzdar government had completely ignored it during their tenure which destroyed the road connectivity of all the districts in the province. He believed that improvement in road infrastructure would facilitate business and reduce public difficulties.

Leghari said special attention was given to skills development among the youth for the consumption of local labour in the global markets. Food shortage is one of the major challenges faced by the country and to meet this challenge, the Punjab government is ensuring an increase in agricultural production. Farmers will be provided facilities according to the capacity of their land to ensure the cultivation of profitable crops. Innovative schemes for providing an adequate amount of water to crops are being introduced along with research in the field of irrigation related to agriculture.

To a question on setting minimum wage for workers, the minister said that the Punjab government was paying special attention to the rights of workers in accordance with the International Charter of Human Rights. Complaints of underpayment will not be ignored. Further, the Punjab government was also ensuring restoration of rights of prisoners in jails. In the budget 2022-23, special funds have been allocated for the improvement of the condition of prisons and for the rehabilitation and welfare of the prisoners.