Cash award ceremony for Rescue operational staff held

MUZAFFARGARH – Cash award ceremony for Rescue 1122 operational staff over one year outstanding performance was held at Deputy Commissioner office on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar distributed cash awards among Rescue 1122 personnel. District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian was also present on the occasion. The Rescue officials who were awarded over best performance included Lead Fire Rescuer Mujahid Aslam, Disaster Emergency Response Rescuer Muhammad Akbar, Fire Rescuer Muhammad Imran, Emergency Medical Technicians Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Khalid and Driver Munawar Hussain.

On the occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the performance and achievements of the cash award recipients.

The DC said that I have been appreciative of the work of Rescue 1122 from very first day. The purpose of this cash award was to encourage the best performing rescue personnel.