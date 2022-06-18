APP

Cash award ceremony for Rescue operational staff held

MUZAFFARGARH    –    Cash award ceremony for Rescue 1122 operational staff over one year outstanding performance was held at Deputy Commissioner office on Friday.  Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar distributed cash awards among Rescue 1122 personnel. District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian was also present on the occasion. The Rescue officials who were awarded over best performance included Lead Fire Rescuer Mujahid Aslam, Disaster Emergency Response Rescuer Muhammad Akbar, Fire Rescuer Muhammad Imran, Emergency Medical Technicians Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Khalid and Driver Munawar Hussain.

 On the occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the performance and achievements of the cash award recipients.

 The DC said that I have been appreciative of the work of Rescue 1122 from very first day. The purpose of this cash award was to encourage the best performing rescue personnel.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Columns

‘Romantic, idealist or whatever’

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

1 of 9,071

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More