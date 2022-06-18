Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Friday that the Core Cell established at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, in addition to civil and military team, made Pakistan proud by successfully completing action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). COAS said that a monumental effort was paving way for the whitelisting. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar late Friday tweeted, “Completion of FATF AML /CFT action plans by Pak is a great achievement. A monumental effort paving way 4 whitelisting.”

“Core cell @ GHQ which steered the national effort & civil – military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible, making Pak proud,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.