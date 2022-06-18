Staff Reporter

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

ISLAMABAD    –   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Friday that the Core Cell established at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, in addition to civil and military team, made Pakistan proud by successfully completing action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). COAS said that a monumental effort was paving way for the whitelisting. DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar late Friday tweeted, “Completion of FATF AML /CFT action plans by Pak is a great achievement. A monumental effort paving way 4 whitelisting.”

“Core cell @ GHQ which steered the national effort & civil – military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible, making Pak proud,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Columns

‘Romantic, idealist or whatever’

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 10,544

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More