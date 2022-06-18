Cop returns Rs 100,000 cash to owner

MULTAN – A special branch official returned Rs 100,000 cash to its actual owner after finding the cash abandoned on the premises of Sadar police station in Multan on Friday.

Police spokesman said that Wali Muhamad was present in the police station when he found the cash on the floor. He immediately informed seniors triggering an effort to watch activity through front desk CCTV cameras and the man was spotted.

Police called the owner who turned out to be an employee of Multan Development Authority (MDA) namely Hassaan. Hassaan extended his gratitude to Wali Muhammad and all other officials after receiving his money back in the presence of SHO Sadar Multan, Moharrir Asim, front desk officials, security officer Ishaq Khan and special branch official Wali Muhammad.

Brother turns out to be killer as police resolves blind murder case

Shujabad Sadar police resolved the blind murder case of a farmer and arrested his elder brother around a month after the deceased was found dead in his agriculture field, police said on Friday.

A woman Kausar Bibi had informed police last month on May 17 that her husband Muhammad Habib had gone to water his agriculture field at night but did not return home. When she went to the crop field, she saw her husband dead there, she added. Police had then reached the spot and started investigations after registration of FIR.

Police had got postmortem examination conducted on the deceased and collected evidence from the crime scene. The investigation process pointed towards deceased’s elder brother Ghulam Yasin and he was arrested subsequently. Police have also recovered weapon of murder, Kassi, an earth digging tool. CPO Khurram Shahzad Haidar appreciated SP Sadar division Salman Liaquat, SHO Ali Raza and his team members for tracing the blind murder.