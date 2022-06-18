News Desk

Court accepts plea to conduct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

A court in Karachi on Saturday accepted plea to conduct postmortem of former TV host and member National Assembly Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he was found dead in his bedroom last Thursday.

As per details, the court has ordered to form a medical board to conduct the postmortem.

Earlier, city court in Karachi heard the case on conducting Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem in which the lawyers of the state and Aamir Liaquat’s family appeared.

The petition was filed by a citizen named Abdul Ahad. While the heirs of the televangelist were against to conduct an autopsy. The family of the politician had also moved court to stop government from conducting postmortem.

As per the petitioner, Aamir Liaquat’s property was under dispute and the former MNA might have been murdered.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI fulfilled 32/34 FATF requirements: Hammad Azhar

National

Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ at gunpoint in Sadiqabad

Islamabad

Wabtec offers support to Pakistan in meeting locomotive requirements, indigenization process

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 151 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Power tariff likely to go up by Rs7.96 per unit

Islamabad

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in KP, Punjab, Balochistan, GB & Kashmir

Islamabad

Soldier embraces martyrdom fighting terrorists in Miranshah

Lahore

Markets closure at 9pm proposed to save power

Islamabad

No significance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Rasheed

Islamabad

Pakistan’s speedy progress greatly appreciated by FATF members: Khar

1 of 8,463

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More