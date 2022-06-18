CTD DSP suspended

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday suspended DSP Muhammad Iqbal posted in the Counter Terrorism Department.

According to IGP office, Muhammad Iqbal posted as DO CTD in Raheem Yar Khan has been suspended for corruption and misuse of power. The IG Punjab said that departmental accountability process was being further tightened in Punjab Police, adding that zero tolerance policy was being pursued against those responsible for corruption and defamation of the department. The process of expelling black sheep involved in such activities from the department would continue on priority basis, he added.