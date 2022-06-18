Staff Reporter

ECP issues by-poll schedule for NA-245

KARACHI    –    Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh) Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the polling for by-election on National Assembly seat NA-245 (Karachi East) will be held on July 27 (Wednesday). The seat was left vacant on June 9 as famous televangelist and former MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away here in Karachi.  For that purpose, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Sindh Ali Asghar Sial has been appointed as District Returning Officer and Regional Election Commissioner, Karachi; Syed Nadeem Haider is appointed as Returning Officer for the upcoming by-election, according to the spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh). According to the election schedule, a public notice will be issued by the returning officer on June 20.  Nomination papers can be received and submitted from June 22 to 24.  The names of the candidates who would submit nomination papers will be issued on June 25.

