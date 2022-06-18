News Desk

ECP issues schedule for by-election in NA-245

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued the schedule for by-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-245.

The seat fell vacant after demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

According to the election schedule, a public notice will be issued by the returning officer on June 20. Nomination papers can be received and submitted from June 22 to 24.

The names of the candidates who would submit nomination papers will be issued on June 25. Meanwhile, nomination papers will be examined by June 27.

Moreover, the deadline to file appeal against the decision of the Returning Officer is June 30, while the last date for appeals on the decisions in the Applet Tribunal is July 4.

A revised list of candidates will be issued on July 5, in light of the Tribunal’s decisions. The last date for withdrawal of names by candidates is July 6, while the candidates will be allotted election symbols on July 7.

