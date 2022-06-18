Efficient Travelling

In order to provide overseas Pakistanis ease in regards to travelling, the federal government has decided to redesign the otherwise lengthy procedure of document authentication, verification and attestation. Considering that our process does not match international standards, this step is one that was definitely needed. Documents from Pakistan, despite undergoing proper procedure, often undergo additional procedures that are not only time-consuming but costly as well.

Currently, there are 11 million Pakistani nationals either working or living abroad in over fifty countries. Anytime there is a need to go back and forth from countries, the process of document verification pushes back schedules by days to months. In order to improve this situation and ensure that the credibility of our citizens is not put under a microscope, the government is looking to introduce a new mechanism in which special centres and notaries will be established in all major cities of the country so that the process can be made more efficient. It is expected to be finalised and completed within the next six months, resulting in the country coming one step closer to being a part of the Apostille Convention.

Bilateral and group agreements like the Apostille Convention will require one-time attestation after which the documents will be accepted in over 122 countries at the same time. This means that visas will be granted quicker and the outflow of labour export will be swift. Expanding this to other bodies like the EU will ensure that our people can reach far off countries with relative ease since the documents can be circulated from one avenue. Our official processes should be reliable and the government has to ensure that this new mechanism is implemented so that we can come up to speed with international standards.