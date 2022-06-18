Agencies

Final campaign push ahead of poll test for France’s Macron

Paris – President Emmanuel Macron and his allies made a final push Friday for votes in tense elections for parliament, where the centrist president is at risk of losing his majority in the face of a resurgent left-wing alliance.
Falling short of the 289 seats needed to reach a majority in the lower-house National Assembly would be a heavy blow to Macron’s reform agenda, just two months after he won re-election against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
Friday is the last day of legal campaigning, with all political activity banned from midnight and Saturday a day of calm before voting gets under way on Sunday.
Unlike in the presidential fight last April, Macron is seeing an unexpected challenge from the left, where Socialists, Greens and Communists have united behind the hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon of the France Unbowed party. Melenchon’s allies have slammed Macron’s trip this week to Kyiv, accusing him of using the Ukraine crisis to grandstand instead of addressing everyday French concerns including soaring inflation.

