Five of a family killed as rain wreaks havoc

LAHORE – Five members of a family including two women were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to strong winds and downpour in Awan Market, Bank Stop area. One another sustained injuries following the incident here on late Thursday night. According to the Rescue 1122, the family members were sleeping when suddenly the wall of house collapsed. Consequently, five people, including Shabbir, Sharjeel, Nofal, Musarat, and Amna died while Bilal sustained injuries. The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and injured from the debris. The injured was shifted to the hospital.

CM ASKS LINE DEPARTMENTS TO REMAIN VIGILANT

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed Wasa, Rescue 1122, PDMA and the line departments to remain vigilant amid rain spells in different districts.

He added that water should be removed from low-lying areas in time. He directed that the officers should go in the field to monitor the water disposal while rescue operations should be immediately started in case of any untoward situation. He further directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during rains.

HAMZA CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN RAIN-RELATED ACCIDENTS

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related accidents in Lahore and other parts of the province. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report about the tragic incidents from the concerned administration and added that the government shares the grief of the affected families. Meanwhile, he also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to falling of a vehicle in the canal near Sarai Alamgir and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.