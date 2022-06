ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rushed to Karachi yesterday due to illness of his grandmother. According to a PPP statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s grandmother is seriously ill so the FM has canceled his visit to Lahore. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for Karachi due to his grandmother’s illness,” said the PPP statement.