General healthcare in Pakistan

Healthcare and education constitute an integral part of any nation in the world. The leading nations spend enormously on the progress of these two spheres.

Likewise, our beloved country Pakistan requires the emphasis of the sitting government in Islamabad for healthcare. The medical centres for national health such as PIMS, Polyclinic, General Hospital, and Holy Family Hospital are engaged in lighting candles for the human cause. If a specific emphasis on these centres is made and the advanced instruments and facilities are supplied, the entire healthcare needs can be ensured. The Pakistani nation takes an active part in charitable campaigns. A large number of medical institutes including the Shifa Foundation, Shifa Eye Trust, and The Diabetes Centre (TDC) Islamabad in Pakistan operate because of such a magnanimous passion.

TDC situated at Murree Expressway near Phulgran Toll Plaza is such a wonderful institute that is a not-for-profit organization and provides state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. Thus, it is important to acknowledge the services of these institutes so that they may grow further to cater healthcare facilities to all segments of society in Pakistan.

SHAHZAD LODHI,

London.