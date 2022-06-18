Our Staff Reporter

Girls outshine boys in MBBS final annual exams in KP

Peshawar    –   Girls outshone boys’ students in MBBS final professional annual exam as Noor Ayaz of Khyber Girls’ Medical College Peshawar clinched top position with 1430 marks, Sharain Shams of the same college and Hira Zahid of North West School of Medicine Peshawar jointly secured 2nd position, whereas Sidra Balqees of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar grabbed the third position.

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced the results of the MBBS final professional annual examinations   2021. A total of 1817 students appeared in the said examination out of which 1698 passed with an overall passing ratio of 93 per cent.

According to the details, a total of 1817 students from 10 public and 7 private sectors medical colleges of the province participated in the said examination, and   1698 students passed the exam.     It is worth mentioning that there are a total of 1600 marks in MBBS final professional examination in which at least 50 percent marks in each subject are required for success in each subject.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq congratulated the successful students, especially the position holders and said that these young doctors are the pride of the nation. He said that these young doctors would play a dynamic and sincere role in the welfare and betterment of society.

