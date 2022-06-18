News Desk

Gold price increases by Rs300 to Rs145,800 per tola

The price of 24 karats per 10-gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 145,800 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 145,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 258 and was sold at Rs 125,000 against its sale at Rs 124,742 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs 114,583 against its sale at Rs 114,347, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported on Saturday.

The price per ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1560 and Rs.1,337.44 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 and was sold at $1840 stagnant at $1846, the Association reported.

