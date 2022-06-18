Govt reconstitutes Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goals

ISLAMABAD – The government has reconstituted the Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goals to oversee the distribution of Rs 70 billion allocated in the PSDP 2022-23 for SDGs.

Under the revised guidelines for SDG achievement programme, the government seems giving high priority to gas supply schemes with unlimited funding under Sustainable Development Goals for the such schemes, official notification available with The Nation reveals.

The 25 members Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goals will be headed by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and it will comprise of Federal Minister, Members National Assembly, secretaries of various ministries/divisions and provisional Chief Secretaries .

The SDGs Achievement Programme will help achieve SDGs and be responsive in nature and make interventions as per demands of the people of the area/region to meet on-ground difficulties and address the actual needs of the community in different socio-economic regions.

Under the procedure for implementing the programme, it is noted that at least, 10 residents of the area, will identify the scheme(s), and the scheme(s) with estimated cost ranging between Rs. 0.25 million to Rs. 50 million shall be included in the programme. There will be no upper limit for gas sector schemes to enable Sui companies i.e. M/s SNGPL and M/s SSGCL to undertake projects having highest cost. In case of the power sector scheme(s), the lower limit shall be Rs. 0.15 million.

Interestingly, the guidelines said that unspent funds/savings against gas development schemes can be spent in any district/province for new and old gas development schemes with the approval of the SAP Steering Committee. The savings of other sector schemes can be utilized against new schemes under SAP in the same District.

The schemes shall be forwarded by the residents to the concerned deputy commissioners for processing and approval from the approving forum as per rules/policy/instructions. The request of schemes may also be forwarded by the residents to the federal executing agencies of respective Ministries / Divisions for processing and approval from the approving forum as per rules/policy/instructions.

Steering Committee is authorized to recommend release of lump-sum allocation of proposed funds to the provincial governments, federal ministries and divisions for further release’ utilization by the executing agencies against approved schemes. The funds will be released in the form of sanction letter/ surrender orders.

The provincial governments and federal ministries/ division will ensure the following: The scheme(s) are feasible and are in public interest. No other executing agency has undertaken or is undertaking the same scheme(s) in the area. Federal Executing Agencies will obtain NOC from the provincial governments / district governments that they will bear Operation and Maintenance (O&M) and recurring costs of the schemes after completion.

Land for the purpose of development scheme(s) where applicable, shall not form part of the cost estimates of the scheme, in case private land is offered by the community, its mutation in the name of designated government agency shall be effected prior to execution of the scheme. In exceptional cases, land acquisition will be processed under the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 1894, with the approval of the Steering Committee. Payment against lapsed funds / pending liabilities of the previous / closed development programme would be settled as under:

If the funds were released to the provincial/District Govt., such liabilities will be paid by the respective provincial/District Govt. b) If the funds were released to the Federal Ministries / Divisions, such liabilities will be paid by the respective Federal Ministries / Divisions

The provincial governments/federal ministries and divisions shall be responsible for utilization/expenditure and disbursal of funds under the Programs. Funds disbursed and utilized on the schemes under the programme shall be subject to normal accounting and audit procedures of the Government of Pakistan.

