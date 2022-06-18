Govt removing financial ‘land mines’ laid down by PTI: PM aide

Peshawar – Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, while commenting on excessive electricity load-shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, termed it a collective issue of the whole country due to the incompetence and corruption of previous government.

Amir Muqam said it is highly unfortunate that there is a huge difference between demand and supply. However, he expressed hope that electricity load-shedding would be reduced in July next month. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is receiving 1700 megawatt against its total demand of 3300 megawatt, the PM aide informed while addressing a news conference here on Friday.

Amir Muqam elaborated that 35 per cent demand of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been increased as compared to previous year, as in previous year, 6000 MW hydel electricity was supplied to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been reduced to 4000MW. He also said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presently generating 2000MW less hydel power owing to lack of sufficient rains in the province this year.

Flanked by party leaders include former federal minister, Sardar Yousaf, Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiyar Wali, and Sobia Khan, the PM advisor expressed hope that the issue of electricity load-shedding will be resolved in July next month. He informed 900megawatt will be received from Port Qasim power plant.

The PM aide also said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is receiving due share of net hydel profit (NHP) and categorically rejected any politics on this matter. He said improvement has been seen in the power supply system over the past two days.

Engr Amir Muqam apologised to people for the fuel price hike, saying it is all happening as a result of the agreements made by previous government with IMF. If the incumbent government didnot fulfill these commitments, then the whole system of the country would be severely affected, Amir Muqam said.

Criticising the previous PTI led government, Amir Muqam said that incumbent coalition government is removing financial ‘land mines’ laid down by the former incompetent premier Imran Niazi and his team. He said the coalition government had tried its best to provide possible relief to the people despite financial difficulties created by PTI.

The recent visit of PM Shehbaz to Rashakai Special Economic Zone was a message to the Peoples Republic of China that we stand with them, he said.