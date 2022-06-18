Govt to soon overcome financial challenges: Governor

Lahore-Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government will soon overcome the financial challenges and steer the country out of current crises.

Talking to a delegation of Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), led by its President Sheikh Muhammad Naeem Pasha at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said that the government, despite shortage of resources, was utilising all available resources for the good of people and development of the country.

VCCI former president Hafiz Mahmood Ahmed Shad, Vice President Chaudhry Haseeb Sarwar, executive members and others were also present during the meeting.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems being faced by the Vehari chamber.

The governor said that promotion of business activities was essential for strengthening economy of the country. He said a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on him lately and he conveyed their issues to the government. He said as the constitutional head of the province, it was his responsibility to help solve the problems of the people and the business community.

He added that the business community was playing an important role in running the economy of the country as well as in philanthropic work, which was commendable. He said that the government presented a balanced budget for all sections of society in difficult circumstances.

The VCCI delegation sought governor’s help in getting a piece of land for the Vehari chamber building, provision of gas, electricity and dual carriageway. The governor assured them of conveying their concerns and recommendations to the concerned quarters.

The delegation also hailed Punjab government’s initiative of abolishing general sales tax on seed in the budget 2022-23.