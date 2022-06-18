Lahore – American School of International Academics (ASIA) held its 26th Graduation Ceremony yesterday in Lahore, honoring 17 graduate students who were awarded American High School Diplomas for completing 12 years of schooling at ASIA. US Consul General William Makaneole was the chief guest of the ceremony and he turned up adorned in an alluring Pakistani waist coat and a shalwar kameez that captivated the illustrious audience. Accompanying him was Khatijah Corey, the Political Counselor.

Awards of top performance were given to Muneeb Bin Hamad, Ayla Noor and Maham Faiz. A few students were awarded the honor, high honor roll and the high performing students of sports arena turned out to be golfers, who enjoy single handicaps and had won honors on the national fronts while still in their teens. From amongst the teaching faculty, best teacher of the year awards for 2021-22 were reaped by six teachers.

Ayesha Hamid, Chairperson of ASIA, said that this institution has been working in the field of education in Pakistan since the last 26 six years and its students are serving on good positions in Pakistan and the world, after completing their education from various Pakistani and international universities. It has a dual accreditation from American Educational Commissions (NCA) North Central Association, Cognia and Advance Ed. USA.