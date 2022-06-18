Agencies

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

Paris – A punishing heatwave broke a string of records in France and Britain on Friday as Spain battled to contain forest fires that forced hundreds from their homes. The hot weather is in line with warnings from scientists that heatwaves will be more intense and hit earlier than usual thanks to climate change. In Spain, forest fires burned up to 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of land in the northwest Sierra de la Culebra region Friday, forcing some 200 people from their homes.
Firefighters were battling fires in several other regions, including woodlands in Catalonia where weather conditions complicated the fight. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised firefighters “who risk their lives on the frontline of fires” on Friday, which is also World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. Temperatures were above 35C Friday in most parts of the country and will top 40C in some areas.

More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 2,362

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More