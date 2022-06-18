Heavy traffic jams disrupt life in Mardan

Mardan – The everyday heavy traffic jam is creating severe problems for the residents of Mardan city while the traffic police have become a silent spectator.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation, passengers and pedestrians have to face inconvenience due to heavy traffic jam at majority of intersections and bazaars in city.

Mohammad Imran, a resident said that the Gaju Khan, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazaar and Khwaja Ganj Bazaar are important shopping places, but frequent traffic jams force customers to approach mega marts established on Nowshera road for shopping.

“Due to traffic jam on Gaju Khan Road, our business is badly affected as customers and especially females do not come to this markets, ‘’ a trader said. “Illegal showrooms made by motorcyclists and car parking at Shamsi road have led to traffic jams in the area.

Shopkeepers have opened most of closed U-turns without authorisation. U-turns on Mill bypass road near Charsadda Chowk flyover become a life threat for the people. Majority of the rickshaws have also removed the route number plates from their rickshaws. Mohammad Ilyas, a customer, said that the main reason of traffic jam in Mardan city is the countless numbers of Chingchai rickshaws.

In addition to heavy vehicles, pushcarts also hinder the smooth flow of traffic. Pedestrians face problems because pavements are occupied by shopkeepers. Many vehicles like trucks and pick-ups are parked by shopkeepers for loading and unloading purposes.

It is pertinent to note that the entry of heavy vehicles in the main market is banned in the daytime, but with the connivance of powerful traders’ union and corrupt traffic police officials, the heavy goods vehicles enter city’s main market areas without any interception.

“Lack of traffic signals at Charsadda Chowk, Qadir Khan, Malakand, Dwasaro, Par Hoti, Bacha Khan Chowk and other important chowks also create much of traffic problems,” Mohammad Younas, a local resident said. Majority of the coach drivers and Tazrafatar and Changchai rickshaw drivers park their vehicles on the main road at Charsadda Chowk and Malakand Chowk, causing traffic jams.

The traffic police personnel are least bothered to perform their duties properly in these chowks, said people coming from different parts of rural areas. The residents of Mardan demanded the KP Inspector General of Police to take strict action to solve the traffic jam issues in Mardan.