Our Staff Reporter

Heavy traffic jams disrupt life in Mardan

Mardan     –    The everyday heavy traffic jam is creating severe problems for the residents of Mardan city while the    traffic police   have become a silent spectator.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation, passengers and pedestrians have to face inconvenience due to heavy traffic jam at majority of intersections and     bazaars in city.

Mohammad Imran, a resident said that the Gaju Khan, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazaar and Khwaja Ganj Bazaar are important shopping places, but frequent traffic jams force customers   to approach   mega marts established on Nowshera road for shopping.

“Due to traffic jam on Gaju Khan Road, our business is badly affected   as customers and especially females do not come to this markets, ‘’ a trader said. “Illegal showrooms made by motorcyclists and car parking at   Shamsi road   have led to traffic jams in the area.

Shopkeepers have opened most of   closed U-turns without authorisation. U-turns on Mill bypass road near Charsadda Chowk flyover become a life threat for the people. Majority of the rickshaws have also removed the route number plates from their rickshaws. Mohammad Ilyas, a customer, said that the main reason of traffic jam in Mardan city is the countless numbers of   Chingchai rickshaws.

In addition to heavy vehicles, pushcarts also hinder the smooth flow of traffic. Pedestrians face problems because pavements are occupied by shopkeepers. Many vehicles like trucks and pick-ups are parked by shopkeepers for loading and unloading purposes.

It is pertinent to note that the entry of heavy vehicles in the main market is banned in the daytime, but with the connivance of   powerful traders’ union and corrupt traffic police officials, the heavy goods vehicles enter city’s main market areas without any interception.

“Lack of traffic signals at Charsadda Chowk, Qadir Khan, Malakand, Dwasaro, Par Hoti, Bacha Khan Chowk and other important chowks also create much of traffic problems,” Mohammad Younas, a local resident said. Majority of the   coach drivers and Tazrafatar and Changchai rickshaw drivers park their vehicles on the main road at Charsadda Chowk and Malakand Chowk, causing traffic jams.

The traffic police personnel are least bothered to perform their duties properly in these chowks, said people coming from different parts of rural areas. The residents of Mardan demanded the KP Inspector General of Police   to take strict action to solve the traffic jam issues in Mardan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Columns

‘Romantic, idealist or whatever’

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

1 of 9,071

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More