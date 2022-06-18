HEC chief visits AWKUM

MARDAN – Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairperson, Dr Shaista Sohail yesterday visited Abdul Wali Khan University, a press statement said.

She visited various sections of Abdul Wali Khan University including the Institute of Business and Leadership Economics Department, Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute. Abdul Wali Khan University Vice chancellor, Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq gave a detailed briefing to HEC chief about the university.

Regarding the recent world ranking of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) for Asian countries, vice chancellor told the Chairperson that Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan got second position in Pakistan and 1st in KP while 149 position among Asian countries.

He said that Abdul Wali Khan University will be ranked among the 300 best universities in the world in the next three years for which a plan has been prepared.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shaista Sohail said that Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan is one of the top universities in Pakistan and the efficient use of federal and provincial resources by the university is commendable. She further said that we need to further improve the quality of our research and move it towards commercialisation, which is the need of hour.