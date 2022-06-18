Our Staff Reporter

HESCO disconnects defaulting, illegal connections

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) as part of its action against the power theft disconnected thousands of defaulting and illegal connections in various subdivisions in the company’s jurisdiction. HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that 35 Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) whose electricity bills accrued to Rs123.8 million had been removed. Additionally, he apprised, a total of 24,739 were severed in Dighri, Naukot, Jhudo, Mitthi, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Umerkot, Samaro, Kunri and Pithoro Subdivisions. He said the HESCO’s staff had submitted a total of 1,824 applications for registration of FIRs against the power thieves. He said the action against the defaulters and the power theft was continuing on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro.

 

 

More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 1,256

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More